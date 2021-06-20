Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Integrated Design: 02

Integrated Design: 02 ux icon ui design app
This time I tried to create a design by combining the the design of "Time Tree" and "Lifesum" applications.
The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 2nd.

#02 #integrated_design

Lifesum: Nutrition & Diet Tips
Time Tree: Shared Calendar

Feel free to feedback and comment.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
