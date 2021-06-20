Wireframe and Sketch

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Before any web/mobile project, you need to think about it and sketch it first.
Then you have zoning and wireframe.
This steps are not really sexy for people but you have to go through it.
Wireframe can be used to test your interface : users are not influenced by the design.
A good wireframe is the first step for a good design. 😉