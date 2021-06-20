Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mhd Afrizal SA

KasMob (Tablet Size)

Mhd Afrizal SA
Mhd Afrizal SA
  • Save
KasMob (Tablet Size) transaction sales debt management ios android tablet app tablet design tablet mobile app design mobile design mobile app design ui app design clean ui application simple design app apps
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers 👋👋

This is KasMob, a debt recording application UI on the tablet. I hope you enjoy my design.

Thankyou :)

Mhd Afrizal SA
Mhd Afrizal SA

More by Mhd Afrizal SA

View profile
    • Like