Deni_Y

Немой король в царстве слепцов.

Deni_Y
Deni_Y
  • Save
Немой король в царстве слепцов. king lettering branding poetry logo vector illustration design
Download color palette

Немой король в царстве слепцов.

The dumb king in the kingdom of the blind.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Deni_Y
Deni_Y

More by Deni_Y

View profile
    • Like