Grace Dikio

Lumbar Jill

Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio
  • Save
Lumbar Jill 3d animation
Download color palette

I'm a fan of combat games so I thought I'd make a character that could be in one, using an original avatar I drew many years ago. Lumbar Jill is a half orc that grew up as a woodcutter.

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Grace Dikio
Grace Dikio

More by Grace Dikio

View profile
    • Like