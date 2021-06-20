Good for Sale
Iconly pro Part 1

Iconly pro Part 1 iconography apple device airpod covid19 icon set icons set illustration icon design icon pack icons icon
Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Here's the first shot of the Iconly Pro.
Also, we’d love to share it with you since it’s part of our Iconly Pro icon pack.

🦚 Stay tuned for more news on this kit.
Do you love that? Tell us in comments below.

🔥 Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

💎 Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

Follow Piqo Design:
Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

