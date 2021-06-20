Ordinarry

Ordinarry

Ordinarry
Ordinarry
  • Save
Ordinarry dribbble freelancing graphic design minimal gradient ui logo illustration design creative branding app
Ordinarry dribbble freelancing graphic design minimal gradient ui logo illustration design creative branding app
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-2.png
  2. Untitled-31.png

Hi there, this is an brand identilty for my own brand 🙌

Let me know what you think

For hirinng: thisisordinarry@gmail.com

Ordinarry
Ordinarry

More by Ordinarry

View profile
    • Like