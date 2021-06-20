Prashant

Musily - Music Player App

Prashant
Prashant
  • Save
Musily - Music Player App ui ux design interaction design motion graphics
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Here’s my new shot for a music player app.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Press " L " to show some love 💖 😊
Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Prashant
Prashant

More by Prashant

View profile
    • Like