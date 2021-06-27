Infographic Paradise Design

3D shapes (2017 vs 2021)

3D shapes (2017 vs 2021) creative visual shape progress comparison cgi graphic design deisgn c4d cinema 4d 3d 2d vector design illustration
Recently I’ve had a chance to recreate my 4 years old design pieces. It’s always great to review your past to really understand where you are now.

