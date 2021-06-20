Volta Solar's Website ☀️

studio&more

The map animation represents Volta Solar's city vision 🏢 ☀️- where natural sunlight is ideally utilized for green energy. 🌱 We planned & designed a bright and minimalistic city with buildings from all types & sectors, for Solar energy sunlight is a key element and we visualized it by a 24/7 loop of shadow games 🌓 🕥

