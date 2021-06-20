Emille Juliene Armentia

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up figma art graphic design design sign up page form sign up ux ui 001
100 Days Design Entry #1

Sign-up page for an apartment finder app.

(Illustration from Storyset)

#DailyUI #001

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
