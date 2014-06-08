Matthew Call

Memphis Pharaohs UPDATED

Matthew Call
Matthew Call
  • Save
Memphis Pharaohs UPDATED pharaohs memphis egypt logo sports baseball football brand identity vector sports branding
Download color palette

Updated my previous logo a little, namely the chin area.

F0e8631db3630abbd8f4904c78f31f4a
Rebound of
Memphis Pharaohs
By Matthew Call
Matthew Call
Matthew Call
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matthew Call

View profile
    • Like