🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a register & login case study which has stemmed from a very professional event management system. You can find some nice details as a product designer and UX/UI designer.
Please comment your idea and let me know what you think about it. Then like it if you like it.
Product Designer: Ardalan Mohajer
UI Designer: Daniel Ahmadi
Linkedin | Behance | Website