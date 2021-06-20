Ardalan Mohajer

Register & Login Case Study

Ardalan Mohajer
Ardalan Mohajer
Hire Me
  • Save
Register & Login Case Study product design behance customer signup case study
Register & Login Case Study product design behance customer signup case study
Register & Login Case Study product design behance customer signup case study
Register & Login Case Study product design behance customer signup case study
Download color palette
  1. Sign up Register 1.png
  2. Sign up Register 2.png
  3. Sign up Register 3.png
  4. Sign up Register 4.png

Here is a register & login case study which has stemmed from a very professional event management system. You can find some nice details as a product designer and UX/UI designer.

Please comment your idea and let me know what you think about it. Then like it if you like it.

Product Designer: Ardalan Mohajer
UI Designer: Daniel Ahmadi

Linkedin | Behance | Website

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Ardalan Mohajer
Ardalan Mohajer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me
Like