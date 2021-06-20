Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Infographic Paradise Design

3D shapes (2017 vs 2021)

3D shapes (2017 vs 2021) render c4d progress cgi comparison creative graphic design 3d shape visual 3d 2d vector design illustration
Download color palette

Recently I’ve had a chance to recreate my 4 years old design pieces. It’s always great to review your past to really understand where you are now.

Graphic / Motion Designer
