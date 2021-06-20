Aqeela Studio

Miken Sweetness

Miken Sweetness invitations cute lettering type typography script logo design branding
Miken Sweetness is a cute and fun duo font (look and script). Extremely versatile, this font goes well with a variety of designs, elevating them to the highest level. Miken Sweetness is a PUA code which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily!

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
