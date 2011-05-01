Marcel Müller

My First Car: '04 Renault Twingo

Sponsored by Mom & Dad about 3 years ago (I was 20 back then). They tended to take it away from me everytime I didn't live up to their expectations. In the end, I told them to fuck off and left. Forever.

Lots of good and bad memories associated with that car. Oh well.

Didn't have a good picture, so a lot of photoshopping was necessary here.

Posted on May 1, 2011
