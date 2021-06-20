Integrated Design: 01

Here is my recent design. I tried to create a new design by combining the the design of "Endel" and "Shake Shack" applications.

The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the first design.

#01 #integrated_design

Endel: Focus, Sleep, Relax

Shake Shack: Food & Drink

Feel free to feedback and comment.