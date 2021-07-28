Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robert Mayer

Paved – How it works

Robert Mayer
Robert Mayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Paved – How it works landing marketer email explanation how it works markeplace network campaign sponsorship ad
Download color palette

A work fragment from product, branding and homepage designs for a startup called Paved. They provide solutions for email advertising, sponsored content, connecting publishers and advertisers.

See it live: paved.com

Robert Mayer
Robert Mayer
— Art Director & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Robert Mayer

View profile
    • Like