Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team

Crypto Landing Page design - Solana Redesign

Easin Arafat 🔥
ITO Team
Easin Arafat 🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Landing Page design - Solana Redesign btc landing page modern trendy ux ui design design clean dark minimal crypto wallet web design landing page design landing page cryptocurrency crypto solana
Crypto Landing Page design - Solana Redesign btc landing page modern trendy ux ui design design clean dark minimal crypto wallet web design landing page design landing page cryptocurrency crypto solana
Download color palette
  1. Crypto landing page design.png
  2. Design.png

Hey guys!

Here is my new Crypto Currency Landing Page Its I redesigned from https://solana.com/

Solana landing page looks ugly that's why I decided to redesign that landing page. Let me know your own opinion which can improve my design knowledge

Thanks
Easin

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects itobd2019@gmail.com

Follow Us:
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like