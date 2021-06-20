design_artgo

RSM logo grid

design_artgo
design_artgo
Hire Me
  • Save
RSM logo grid vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal branding logos logo rsm
Download color palette

Process of create RSM logo
need logo?
yohanesmulatargo@gmail.com
+6281369121169

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
design_artgo
design_artgo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by design_artgo

View profile
    • Like