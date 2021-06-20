Lorenzo Hardy

Interaction design - Students Invest Mobile App

Lorenzo Hardy
Lorenzo Hardy
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I want to share with you the interaction design, which allows investors to invest in promising students, their careers, and future income. That is, money is invested not in ideas, but in specific people, in their future success, in order to then receive a share of their earnings. For students, this is a great chance to find an investor who believes in their strengths and abilities.

Lorenzo Hardy
Lorenzo Hardy
Passionate UX/UI Designer, Web and Mobile Designer
Hire Me

More by Lorenzo Hardy

View profile
    • Like