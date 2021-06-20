Rimon Hasan

Food Point Logo

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan
  • Save
Food Point Logo logo presentation logomark logo identity design restaurant branding logo construction food drink food delivery app best shots popular shots app design product food app delivery icon burger pizza branding restaurant rimongraphics food point logo
Download color palette

Food Point Logo

SmartPoints assigns different point values to foods based on factors such as their calorie, fat, protein and sugar contents. When beginning the program, each dieter is given a set amount of daily points based on personal data like their height, age, gender and weight-loss goals.

We are available for new projects - inboxclient.rh@gmail.com

Behance | YouTube | Website

Rimon Hasan
Rimon Hasan

More by Rimon Hasan

View profile
    • Like