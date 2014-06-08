Laura Dutra

Double Jump

Laura Dutra
Laura Dutra
  • Save
Double Jump branding beer labels packaging design
Download color palette

"Double Jump is for the gamers at heart. Those who wish to enjoy deliciously brewed ales while exploring worlds beyond our own. Beer for the winners who don't need cheat codes."

View more + Process! http://bit.ly/1pSTqK5

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Laura Dutra
Laura Dutra

More by Laura Dutra

View profile
    • Like