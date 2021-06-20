Jasmine gupta

BULBASAUR POKEMON ILLUSTRATION.

Jasmine gupta
Jasmine gupta
  • Save
BULBASAUR POKEMON ILLUSTRATION. flat design ui branding logo illustration art illustrationart design flat illustration vector illustration illustration
Download color palette

I've made this pokemon illustration in adobe illustrator. i used pentool and shape builder tool and color picker tool to made this uwu illustration

Jasmine gupta
Jasmine gupta

More by Jasmine gupta

View profile
    • Like