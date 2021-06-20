Mohammad Jarideh

Cloudy - Cloud Storage App ☁️

Cloudy - Cloud Storage App
Hey Guys!
I designed a cloud storage app UI concept called Cloudy,
hope you like it.

I'm available to work together:
📥 Email me: Jarideh10@gmail.com

My Instagram

