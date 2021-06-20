William Sterling

myVOTE

Blockchain technology, coupled with easy to understand user education, to reduce the amount of user error, thereby increasing the number of votes accepted.

TRACKING
IMMUTABILITY
ATTESTATION
DECENTRALIZATION
NEW TECHNOLOGY

Includes:
- Physical ballot history
- Mobile notifications
- Education
- Online Voting
- NFTs

This design is part of the indigotheory.io collective submission for ETHOnline.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
