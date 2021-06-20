Creative Resume Template, Modern Resume Template

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/E7EK1w
The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),
You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files.
You can download a 40 day free trial of
Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html
Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing
FEATURES INCLUDED
Resume
Cover Letter
Set of Icons (Vector and Png)
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
CS5 InDesign Files ( INDD )
CS4 InDesign Files ( IDML )
PDF for preview
paragraph styles
Help file
Size : A4
The fonts used are free ( links in the help file*