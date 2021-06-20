Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

Creative Resume Template, Modern Resume Template

Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
  • Save
Creative Resume Template, Modern Resume Template professional resume creative design resume resume template cv design cv template
Download color palette

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/E7EK1w

The template like all designs on CM come as a zip file (compressed file and folders),

You need to download and install a software like Winrar or Win7 to extract files.
You can download a 40 day free trial of
Winrar http://www.win-rar.com/download.html
Win7 http://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Install fonts as indicated in the Help file .Pdf and start editing

FEATURES INCLUDED

Resume
Cover Letter
Set of Icons (Vector and Png)
Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)
CS5 InDesign Files ( INDD )
CS4 InDesign Files ( IDML )
PDF for preview
paragraph styles
Help file
Size : A4
The fonts used are free ( links in the help file*

Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

More by Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

View profile
    • Like