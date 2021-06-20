Professional Resume Template | Resume and Cover Letter

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/OK3bDy
O V E R V I E W
Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.
H I G H L I G H T S
2 pages resume template ( A4 & US Letter ) with Bleed
Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word
Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text
100% Scalable All Files
300DPI CMYK
Ready to print
Free font used
Need help? Send us an email or comment.
I N C L U D E D
03 PSD file in A4 Size (Adobe Photoshop CS3 version)
03 PSD file in US Letter Size (Adobe Photoshop CS3 version)
03 Ai file in A4 Size (Adobe Illustrator CS3 version)
03 Ai file in US Letter Size (Adobe Illustrator CS3 version)
06 Doc & Docx file in Word
01 instructional file - Help guide
F O N T
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Raleway
N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.