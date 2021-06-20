Charindu Koshitha

Business Card Design

Business Card Design
My professional graphic design work.

1. Graphic Design Deliverables :-

Brand Identity & Guidelines | Banners | Logo | Business Card

2. Graphic Design Services :-

Print Design | Cover Art Design | Packaging Design | Brand Identity Design | Advertising Design

3. Visual Design Styles :-

Informative | Corporate | Technical | Modern | For Children | Colorful

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
