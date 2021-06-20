nwankwo goodness

Daily UI: Day 1 - Sign Up

Daily UI: Day 1 - Sign Up form ux user interface mobile daily ui daily creative application ui design phone app mobile phone app dailyui ui design
I'm currently working on the Daily UI Challenge as part of my personal development. Today the Sign up page design is for a Gaming contest challenge (Imaginary).

