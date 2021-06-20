Brand presentation for new concept store.

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This was an exciting addition to the Lenard's brand. The new business model offers customers rotisserie chickens, gourmet salads and home-style meals. The look and feel had to have a rustic, home cooked vibe to it. Using the existing Lenard's wordmark alongside the new Rotisserie brand gives the concept strength and appeal.