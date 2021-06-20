Will Killen

Brand presentation for new concept store.

Brand presentation for new concept store.
This was an exciting addition to the Lenard's brand. The new business model offers customers rotisserie chickens, gourmet salads and home-style meals. The look and feel had to have a rustic, home cooked vibe to it. Using the existing Lenard's wordmark alongside the new Rotisserie brand gives the concept strength and appeal.

