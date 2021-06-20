YourMarketHub App

Sedighe Fard

Street Food Ordering & Pick Up App
YourMarketHub is in extremely early stages of development, it has still already landed a lead client, one of London’s most historic street markets: the Lower Marsh Market.
After several months of hard work, I'm happy to share some of the visuals done for YourMarketHub.

