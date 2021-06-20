Mia by Tanishq - Campaign & Website Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The task was to come up with a SALES campaign & website for miabytanishq.com in 2020. Mia by Tanishq is a young fashion brand for the women who looks to jewellery to express herself.
I decided to create a website design based on combination of art & beauty in a young manner & produced a bunch of bright illustrations of modern women with our real products, So it will be visually stunning yet product centric!
Kindly visit behance for more informations.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120865825/Mia-by-tanishq-Sales-2020-Website-Home-page-Design