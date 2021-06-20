🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Music NFT that focuses on event based and point-in-time music collectibles. Different than a streaming service, MELOMANIAC creates rarity around music recordings of live shows and streams that only those in attendance can gain access to.
MELOMANIAC is also a wallet to store, listen and sell your music collectibles. Built around a familiar UI, MELOMANIAC creates an inclusive blockchain experience.
This design is part of the indigotheory.io collective submission for ETHGlobal.