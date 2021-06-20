William Sterling

Melomaniac

Melomaniac blockchain ux design
Music NFT that focuses on event based and point-in-time music collectibles. Different than a streaming service, MELOMANIAC creates rarity around music recordings of live shows and streams that only those in attendance can gain access to.

MELOMANIAC is also a wallet to store, listen and sell your music collectibles. Built around a familiar UI, MELOMANIAC creates an inclusive blockchain experience.

This design is part of the indigotheory.io collective submission for ETHGlobal.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
