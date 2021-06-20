Wednesday Jiao

Bye, Memou

Bye, Memou sunset trees hills medow nature griefjourney rainbowbridge rainbow lostpet pet cat colorful digitalart illustration
Yesterday, my sweetest cat Memou crossed the rainbow bridge. We had a great 8 years together since I moved here and I cannot thank her enough for all the joy, happiness and comfort she brought to my life. Memou, I miss you so much, and until we meet again, I hope you are having a great time there at the Rainbow Bridge. I know there will always be a soft spot in my heart that belongs to you. RIP, my baby girl. Love you forever.

