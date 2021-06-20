Bye, Memou

Yesterday, my sweetest cat Memou crossed the rainbow bridge. We had a great 8 years together since I moved here and I cannot thank her enough for all the joy, happiness and comfort she brought to my life. Memou, I miss you so much, and until we meet again, I hope you are having a great time there at the Rainbow Bridge. I know there will always be a soft spot in my heart that belongs to you. RIP, my baby girl. Love you forever.