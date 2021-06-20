Jessica Sutherland

Kicks Mobile Shoe Store

Kicks Mobile Shoe Store order ecommerce shop clean ux web ui app
Kicks is a fictional app-based online store for footwear and accessories in Australia.

I designed the product pages, purchasing flow, reviews, feed, search, order tracking, account creation, guided shoe fitting and more.

Case study @ https://jessicasuther.land/portfolio/kicks/

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
