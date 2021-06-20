Priyanka Yadav

E-Shop (Local Shops Online)

E-Shop (Local Shops Online) work covid-19 ecommerce branding design ux
Details:
Role: UX/UI Designer, Logo Designer
Key skill: Research, User research & user journey, Prototyping, Sitemap
Tools: Figma, Miro, Photoshop, etc.

Check detailed work here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121792001/E-Shop

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
