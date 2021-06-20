Nicholas Campos

DailyUI #042 - Todo List

DailyUI #042 - Todo List uidesign dailyui dailyuichallenge challenge todolist todo 042
Daily UI #042
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #042 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Lato
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
