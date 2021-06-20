Jorge Ruiz

Equilibrium // Product Photography for Web

Jorge Ruiz
Jorge Ruiz
  • Save
Equilibrium // Product Photography for Web e-commerce edit edition ui design website social media photography
Download color palette

A glimpse of the collection of edited pictures I worked with Equilibrium Project. Each shot has the purpose of serving in their e-commerce website. Subsequently there was a media campaign the whole team worked to promote the new products in question.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jorge Ruiz
Jorge Ruiz

More by Jorge Ruiz

View profile
    • Like