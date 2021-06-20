锕蘇

Jimin 版吉利虾 XD

Jimin 版吉利虾 XD illustration procreate jimin jiminie 吉利虾 食物语
我還以為我又只會畫草稿
我還以為我不會畫完
沒想到完成了yeah
jiminie版吉利蝦
好啦我知道不像
總之畫完我很開心啦
開心開心
好bye

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
