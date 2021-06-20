Whitney Cheung

Laksa Noodle Bowl Illustration

Whitney Cheung
Whitney Cheung
  • Save
Laksa Noodle Bowl Illustration malaysia singapore drawing noodles design whitneymakesthings illustrator illustration
Download color palette

This was done for an illustration competition about my favourite foods, and laksa is my absolute favourite thing to eat on earth. Laksa is a Singapore/Malaysian curry-like soup with coconut milk. YUMS 🍜

Whitney Cheung
Whitney Cheung

More by Whitney Cheung

View profile
    • Like