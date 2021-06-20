Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft PowerPoint Icons

Microsoft PowerPoint Icons windows10 iconography glassmorphism vector branding app concept dailyuichallenge graphic design icons powerpoint microsoft
Microsoft PowerPoint Icons windows10 iconography glassmorphism vector branding app concept dailyuichallenge graphic design icons powerpoint microsoft
  1. MSOPowerpoint.png
  2. MSOPowerpoint-Black.png

Day #20 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the twentieth shot of the UI design challenge. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons. This also incorporates glassmorphism, a trend that does not seem to fade away from my memory.

Presented here, is the Microsoft PowerPoint Icons

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

