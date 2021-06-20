Lunee Fernandez

Flower Boost

Flower Boost
" This was my first ever complete edited photo in photoshop. If you may have notice, not only did I enhance the color of the focused subject (red & pink flowers), but also got rid of the background noise (blurred flowers), emphasized more focus by darkening the areas around the subject. It was an enlightening experience having to dive deep as to what how to use photoshop properly and I really enjoyed it. I hope you find this interesting too. "

