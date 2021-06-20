My Targets - landing page design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is landing page for make your target in every month, landing page will display design according to the conditions of the month.
Lets make a plans and strategy to achieve your target. If you forget to do something as a plan, activate the alarm for reminder.
*****
Design made using Figma and Adobe Illustrator.