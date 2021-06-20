Brilyandika Andhana

[Freebies] Landing Page Agency

[Freebies] Landing Page Agency figma free landing page design ui web gradient webdesign landingpage agency download free freebies
I have created a freebies simple landing page for you to learn or use for projects from your clients, you can download the file here:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/988306548733945142/Landing-Page-Agency

