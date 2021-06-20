Rico Andrean

"Speed Shop" Logo Design

"Speed Shop" Logo Design minimal illustration graphic design branding design logo
The concepts I use include: the shape of a shopping bag as an interpretation of the word "shop", the shape on the left and the speedometer means "speed".

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
