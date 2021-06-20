Book Cover- Vol: 02

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am an experienced cover art designer with an extremely useful skillset in marketing and sales. If you are looking for someone who can create a book cover design that is guaranteed to attract huge audiences and sell thousands of copies, then you have come to the right place!
View all Screen
Click Here