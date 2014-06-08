Sam Dunn

illustration drawing ink wip godzilla movie film poster
Finally finished the inks for this and scanned it in!
Taking it away with me to the Lake District now, updates when I find internet in the wilderness!

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
