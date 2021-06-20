Nguyet Nhu

Food Delivery App

Nguyet Nhu
Nguyet Nhu
  • Save
Food Delivery App review rating mobile ui ios interface food delivery app mobile app application design concept clean design uidesign ui
Download color palette

The rating and review for the user after the user has ordered. I try to save more time for users. So I just give the user leave feedback If the user rates 3 stars come-down. This helps the restaurant more improve.
How do you think about it? Feel free to drop any feedback. Thank you for watching!

Nguyet Nhu
Nguyet Nhu

More by Nguyet Nhu

View profile
    • Like