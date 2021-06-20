Rifat Hossain

eBook Cover Design. Vol: 01

Rifat Hossain
Rifat Hossain
  • Save
eBook Cover Design. Vol: 01 branding brochure design art fantasy book book cover design
eBook Cover Design. Vol: 01 branding brochure design art fantasy book book cover design
Download color palette
  1. 2366-Recovered.png
  2. Preview Image.jpg

Welcome to my Profile If you looking for a High quality unique and professional book cover, E-book cover, E-book formatting and audio book cover design then you are at right place. I know the hardest work has already been done by you. Now it’s time to wrap your book in an amazing artwork that grabs the attention of readers. I am a professional graphic designer with two years of experience and I know how to visualize your ideas into amazing artwork.

View all Screen
Click Here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Rifat Hossain
Rifat Hossain
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rifat Hossain

View profile
    • Like